Sun Belt basketball schedules released for CCU

By Joe Murano, Sports Director
CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The Sun Belt has released its men’s and women’s conference basketball schedules for the upcoming season – the first in which Coastal Carolina will be a participating member.

Cliff Ellis and the men’s team will open the Sun Belt slate at UT Arlington on New Year’s Eve. The Sun Belt home opener at The HTC Center will be on January 7th when CCU hosts Arkansas State. Both CCU’s men’s and women’s 2016-17 Sun Belt schedules can be found below:

MEN’S BASKETBALL
December 31 - at UT Arlington
January 2 - at Texas State
January 7 – vs. Arkansas State
January 9 – vs. Little Rock
January 14 – at Appalachian State
January 21 -  at Georgia State
January 23 - at Georgia Southern
January 28 – vs. Texas State
January 30 – vs. UT Arlington
February 4 - at Little Rock
February 6 - at Arkansas State
February 11 – vs. Georgia Southern
February 13 – vs. Georgia State
February 18 - at Troy
February 20 - at South Alabama
February 25 – vs. UL Lafayette
February 27 – vs. UL Monroe
March 5 - at Appalachian State

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
December 29 - at Texas State
December 31 - at UT Arlington
January 5 – vs. Little Rock
January 7 – vs. Arkansas State
January 14 – vs. Appalachian State
January 19 - at Georgia Southern
January 21 - at Georgia State
January 26 – vs. UT Arlington
January 28 – vs. Texas State
February 2 - at Arkansas State
February 4 - at Little Rock
February 9 – vs. Georgia State
February 11 – vs. Georgia Southern
February 16 - at South Alabama
February 18 - at Troy
February 23 – vs. UL Monroe
February 25 – vs. UL Lafayette
March 4 - at Appalachian State

  Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 10:16 AM EDT
    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT
    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

  Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 6:52 AM EDT
    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office.

