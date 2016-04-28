Sun Belt basketball schedules released for CCU

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The Sun Belt has released its men’s and women’s conference basketball schedules for the upcoming season – the first in which Coastal Carolina will be a participating member.

Cliff Ellis and the men’s team will open the Sun Belt slate at UT Arlington on New Year’s Eve. The Sun Belt home opener at The HTC Center will be on January 7th when CCU hosts Arkansas State. Both CCU’s men’s and women’s 2016-17 Sun Belt schedules can be found below:

MEN’S BASKETBALL

December 31 - at UT Arlington

January 2 - at Texas State

January 7 – vs. Arkansas State

January 9 – vs. Little Rock

January 14 – at Appalachian State

January 21 - at Georgia State

January 23 - at Georgia Southern

January 28 – vs. Texas State

January 30 – vs. UT Arlington

February 4 - at Little Rock

February 6 - at Arkansas State

February 11 – vs. Georgia Southern

February 13 – vs. Georgia State

February 18 - at Troy

February 20 - at South Alabama

February 25 – vs. UL Lafayette

February 27 – vs. UL Monroe

March 5 - at Appalachian State

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

December 29 - at Texas State

December 31 - at UT Arlington

January 5 – vs. Little Rock

January 7 – vs. Arkansas State

January 14 – vs. Appalachian State

January 19 - at Georgia Southern

January 21 - at Georgia State

January 26 – vs. UT Arlington

January 28 – vs. Texas State

February 2 - at Arkansas State

February 4 - at Little Rock

February 9 – vs. Georgia State

February 11 – vs. Georgia Southern

February 16 - at South Alabama

February 18 - at Troy

February 23 – vs. UL Monroe

February 25 – vs. UL Lafayette

March 4 - at Appalachian State

