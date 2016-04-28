Small town of Lamar a hotbed of NFL draft talent

LAMAR, S.C. (WMBF) - The NFL draft begins Thursday night in Chicago, where young men's lives will change forever.

One South Carolina town is used to hearing phones ring on draft night.

If you're driving through the small town of Lamar off Interstate 20, you may miss it. But the town has made its mark in the NFL and another native son should hear his name called this weekend.

The small farming town with a football pedigree has produced collegiate All-Americans and professional All-Pros. Lamar High School may have fewer than 400 students, but four former silver foxes have gone on to play on Sundays.

This year, former linebacker BJ Goodson should make it five. Goodson led Clemson last year in tackles and saw his draft stock grow like the crops nearby. His former coach at Lamar, J.R. Boyd, spoke with BJ yesterday and said his hard work will pay off at the next level.

"He called me back and I said, 'I just want to wish you luck. You know you deserve every bit of this. You worked hard and you made it through that combine and improved you chances of being drafted as a higher pick and I just want to wish you luck,' and he said, 'Thank you, coach. I love you and appreciate everything you've done for me,'" Boyd said.

Goodson could be drafted anywhere from the third to the sixth round this weekend.

