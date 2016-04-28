Small town of Lamar a hotbed of NFL draft talent - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Small town of Lamar a hotbed of NFL draft talent

By Dan Fanning, Sports Reporter
Connect

LAMAR, S.C. (WMBF) - The NFL draft begins Thursday night in Chicago, where young men's lives will change forever.

One South Carolina town is used to hearing phones ring on draft night.

If you're driving through the small town of Lamar off Interstate 20, you may miss it. But the town has made its mark in the NFL and another native son should hear his name called this weekend.

The small farming town with a football pedigree has produced collegiate All-Americans and professional All-Pros. Lamar High School may have fewer than 400 students, but four former silver foxes have gone on to play on Sundays.

This year, former linebacker BJ Goodson should make it five. Goodson led Clemson last year in tackles and saw his draft stock grow like the crops nearby. His former coach at Lamar, J.R. Boyd, spoke with BJ yesterday and said his hard work will pay off at the next level.

"He called me back and I said, 'I just want to wish you luck. You know you deserve every bit of this. You worked hard and you made it through that combine and improved you chances of being drafted as a higher pick and I just want to wish you luck,' and he said, 'Thank you, coach. I love you and appreciate everything you've done for me,'" Boyd said.

Goodson could be drafted anywhere from the third to the sixth round this weekend.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 10:16 AM EDT2018-04-17 14:16:46 GMT
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

  • Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 10:52:50 GMT
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly