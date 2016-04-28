Eight people arrested, marijuana, cocaine, crack, heroin seized in Loris

Local authorities conduct an operation in the Loris area Thursday. (Source: Patrick Jenkins via Facebook)

LORIS, SC (WMBF) - Three search warrants were executed in the area of Elm Street in Loris Thursday afternoon, and as a result, eight people were arrested, and officers seized multiple weapons and large amounts of marijuana, cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin and a liquid substance believed to be MDMA, according to law enforcement officials.

The warrants were executed without incident, in a joint effort requested by Loris Police Chief Karen Shepherd, the release states. After the search, the eight people were arrested and taken to J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

On Monday, the Horry County Police Department released the names, charges and mugshots of the eight people who were arrested:

Andre Chestnut, 59 years old, of Loris, SC, was charged with Distribution of Crack Cocaine and five (5) counts of Failure to Appear on pre-existing, unrelated warrants.

Jeremy W. Jones, 25 years old, of Loris, SC, was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Trafficking in Cocaine, Distribution of Crack Cocaine, Trafficking in Heroin, Possession of Other Controlled Substance, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine.

Raeshawn J. Jordan, 24 years old, of Loris, SC, was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine.

Kimaysh T. Liles, 23 years old, of Loris, SC, was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Trafficking in Cocaine, Distribution of Crack Cocaine, Trafficking in Heroin, Possession of Other Controlled Substance, and Possession of Alcohol where Prohibited.

Robert L. Longs, 34 years old, of Tabor City, NC, was charged with Possession of a Pistol by Prohibited Person, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine.

Toby D. Long, 38 years old, of Tabor City, NC, was charged with Possession of a Pistol by Prohibited Person and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance.

Christopher M. McNeil, 44 years old, of Loris, SC, was charged with two counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine.

William L. Wolfe, 23 years old, of Loris, SC, was charged with several outstanding, unrelated arrest warrants, including Simple Possession of Marijuana, Trespassing after Warning, Failure to Appear, Possession of Firearms and Ammunition by Prohibited Person, Possession of Pistol by Prohibited Person, and Malicious Damage to Personal Property.

The agencies involved included the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit, the Horry County Police Department, the Loris Police Department, the State Law Enforcement Division, the US Marshall's Fugitive Task Force.

