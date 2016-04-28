Details released into death of Conway firefighter Chris Ray

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A Conway firefighter who died March 20 at the scene of a house fire was backed over by a fire truck after attempting to jump onto it.

That was information included in a report from the South Carolina Traffic Collision Report in reference to the death of Chris Ray, who served with the Conway Fire Department.

According to the report, the fire truck was attempting to back up to the Conway blaze at Hickory Circle.

Ray was in the road and tried to jump onto the truck. He reportedly slipped and became tangled in a firehose.

The truck then backed over him while he was in the road, the report stated.

Following his death, past and present firefighters from across the country came to Horry County to pay their respects to Ray, whose funeral was March 24.

