MBPD searches for two suspects in auto burglary

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department is searching for two suspects in a burglary that occurred on Saturday, April 16 at approximately 5:00 p.m. in the Westgate Hotel parking lot on 6th Avenue South and South Ocean Boulevard, according to a police report.

A witness told police that while working in the Westgate tower, she received a phone call of two young males wandering around the parking lot.

The witness said that she observed the two suspects crossing South Ocean Boulevard, walking through Family Kingdom’s parking lot, and then walking into a parking lot south of 6th Avenue South.

The suspects went their separate ways and walked toward the Ocean Boulevard side of the parking lot and got into a silver 2006 Chrysler 300 bearing Michigan registration CKP9831, said the witness.

Police were able to locate the victim at the scene.

The victim checked inside the vehicle without entering it and felt that anything of value wasn’t missing.

One suspect is a white male, between the ages of 14 and 18, about 5-feet-7-inches tall, and was last seen wearing a dark hoodie. The other suspect is a black male, between the ages of 14 and 18, and about 5-feet-8-inches tall, states the police report.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects in the pictures is asked to contact Myrtle Beach Department at 843-918-1382.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.