Two arrested in connection with Florence County armed robbery - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Two arrested in connection with Florence County armed robbery

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
(Source: FCSO and WMBF News) (Source: FCSO and WMBF News)
Nicole Elizabeth Blackmon (Source: FCSO) Nicole Elizabeth Blackmon (Source: FCSO)
Spencer Wayne Davis (FCSO) Spencer Wayne Davis (FCSO)

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two people have been arrested by investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and charged in connection with an alleged armed robbery.

According to an FCSO press release, Spencer Wayne Davis, 29, of Effingham, was charged with first-degree burglary, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Nicole Elizabeth Blackmon, 25, of Florence was charged with two counts of accessory before the fact of a felony.

Bond was denied for both suspects.

The two were charged in connection with a reported armed robbery on April 21 that occurred in the 3700 block of Southborough Road in Florence, the release stated. Blackmon allegedly entered the home after getting permission from the victim and then let Davis and another man in the house.

Then, the suspects allegedly robbed the victim at gunpoint.

The third suspect, identified as Johnny Harold Larue Matthews, is wanted on warrants of burglary and armed robbery.

Anyone with information as to Matthews’ whereabouts are asked to contact the FCSO at (843) 665-2121

