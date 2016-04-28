Myrtle Beach Police search for woman missing since March - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Myrtle Beach Police search for woman missing since March

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Katherine Stout. (Source: Myrtle Beach Police)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A missing woman who last talked to her family on March 6 is being sought by the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Katherine Michelle Stout, 32, was known to stay at San Marcus Villas, and the Sea Banks before that.

Stout is described as a white female with red or auburn hair, hazel eyes, a light complexion, 5-feet-11-inches in height and 150 pounds in weight. She has a tattoo of a butterfly with a tiger face on her lower right leg, according to police.

Stout was driving a 2000 Chrysler Sebring four-door, with the South Carolina license plate: HUY793.

Anyone with information is asked to call MBPD at 843-918-1382.

