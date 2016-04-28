Diaper bag stolen from car parked at police station, report states

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A diaper bag and car seat were stolen from a car parked at the Myrtle Beach Law Enforcement Center on Wednesday morning, according to a police report.

The victim said she parked her car in the parking lot of the law enforcement center at about 8:50 a.m., leaving the window cracked “just a bit,” the report states. When she returned from court, she found someone had entered her car and removed a diaper bag and a car seat.

The window was apparently cracked enough for someone to get a hand through, the report states.

Police will check city cameras for activity in the area at this time.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All right reserved.