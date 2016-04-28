Diaper bag stolen from car parked at police station, report stat - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Diaper bag stolen from car parked at police station, report states

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Google Street View image of the Law Enforcement Center in Myrtle Beach. (Source: Google) Google Street View image of the Law Enforcement Center in Myrtle Beach. (Source: Google)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A diaper bag and car seat were stolen from a car parked at the Myrtle Beach Law Enforcement Center on Wednesday morning, according to a police report.

The victim said she parked her car in the parking lot of the law enforcement center at about 8:50 a.m., leaving the window cracked “just a bit,” the report states. When she returned from court, she found someone had entered her car and removed a diaper bag and a car seat.

The window was apparently cracked enough for someone to get a hand through, the report states.

Police will check city cameras for activity in the area at this time.



    •   
