Woman killed by stray bullet in Robeson Co., man charged with murder

Woman killed by stray bullet in Robeson Co., man charged with murder

By WMBF News Staff
By Josh Roberson, Reporter
Carlton Leake. (Source: Robeson County Detention Center) Carlton Leake. (Source: Robeson County Detention Center)

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a third fatal shooting in a matter of days after a 27-year-old woman was struck by a stray bullet and killed as a result of a conflict between two families on South Robeson Road, according to officials.

Brittany Nicole Locklear was killed at around 10 p.m. Wednesday on South Robeson Road, according to RCSO Lt. Richie Adams and a news release from the sheriff's office.

A 34-year-old man was also shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the release stated. Adams said he was shot in the leg and taken to a nearby hospital.

The shooting was the result of an ongoing conflict between two families on South Robeson Road, the release stated. Locklear was not part of the conflict, but was struck by a stray bullet and died at the scene. The man who was shot was trying to stop the conflict.

Charles Hunt lives across the street from where the shooting took place, and said Robeson County Sheriff's deputies were on the scene prior to the shooting, but left before it took place. That's when Locklear was killed while in the line of fire. 

"The girl had come into the house to call the law back," said Hunt. The law had already been out there and they left. When they left, they left them still fighting out there." 

Several neighbors in the area said gun violence has been plaguing the county for years. 

This is the third killing in less than two weeks in Robeson County, with one person shot and killed in Lumberton on Tuesday and a 16-year-old boy found dead in Fairmont last week.

Hunt and other neighbors said they fear for their families' safety and hope police can put a stop to this spree of violence.

"If you're out you better watch what you're doing. If you're out you better not say nothing to nobody because these young guys, they just as soon to shoot you as look at you." said Hunt.

Carlton Delvin Leake, of Fairmont, N.C., was arrested and charged with first-degree murder with no bond, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury with a $250,000 secured bond, officials said. Leake is in custody at the Robeson County Detention Center.

