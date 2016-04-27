Memorial service set for Horry County Fire Rescue EMT

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A memorial service has been scheduled for a long-time Horry County Fire Rescue EMT who recently died.

According to information on the HCFR’s Facebook page, the service for Pam Adams will be held on Friday at 7:30 p.m., at McMillian-Small Funeral Home located at 910 67th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach.

Immediately following the service, the family will receive friends at the Moose Lodge at 479 Burcale Road in Myrtle Beach.

Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Brian Van Aernem previously said Adams’ death was not work related. He added she was with the department for at least 20 years.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Horry County Firefighters Relief Fund.

