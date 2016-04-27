Golfing in the Olympics

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We are 100 days away from the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio. Golf is back in competition after a 100-year absence. With the sport returning to the Summer Games, the First Tee of the Grand Strand is hoping to go for gold, and grow the game in the process.

“Golf is such an international game and it really belongs on that international stage,” said Rich Abraham Executive Director of the First Tee of the Grand Strand.

Golf was invented in the fifteenth century and is played by men and women, young and old. The First Tee of the Grand Strand is hoping the Rio games have an impact on young golfers.

“We see that that’s huge, to get them involved early, and now you’ll have elementary school kids paying attention to golf in the Olympics and golf in TV now,” said Abraham.

Come August, only 60 golfers will represent their countries, with a maximum of four per country. The First Tee has over 150 participants in Horry and Georgetown counties teaching young golfers about values in golf and life.

“In instilling the game of golf, we’re instilling some of our core values like honesty, integrity, and sportsmanship,” said Program Director Patrick O’Brien

While some golf courses here in the golf capital of the world are becoming a thing of the past, it may be up to the future to restore the interest in the game.

“Having more kids involved in golf, is better for the industry. I think in getting more kids involved we’re exposing more kids to the core values and hopefully creating some better adults,” O’Brien said.

The First Tee of the Grand Strand has events going on throughout the Summer, the golf portion of the Olympics tees off this August.

