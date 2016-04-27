Deal Diva: Apps that pay you!

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Let's face it, we all spend a lot of time on our smart phones.

So, why not get paid?

It might seem like there's a catch, but that's not the case. In fact, there are free, legit apps that pay users money.

Here are few a apps Deal Diva found that really pay off when downloaded to a phone.

Receipt Hog

This app just eats up receipts. Consumers can turn everyday shopping into cash; it doesn't matter what you buy. Users can scan receipts from stores like Target, PetCo, Kroger, Wal-Mart, Dollar General and GNC. Consumers earn a spin at the Hog Slots for each receipt and can also qualify for bonus coins and prizes. The more receipts submitted means additional rewards or coins that can be redeemed for cash or Amazon gift cards.

It is important to note that it does take a while to earn points with the app. Plus, only 20 receipts can earn spins in a seven-day rolling period. To download the app, click here.

Ibotta

This app allows consumers to rack up rebates on specific products purchased at more than 100 stores. Rebates are offered for everyday products like diapers, baby food, cleaning products and much more. In the Apple app store, it is rated 4.5 out of 5 stars. To download the app, click here.

Surveys on the Go

This marketing research tool pays users for their opinions about various topics and issues. The app pays cash for answering questions and payments are issued through Paypal. It is useful to have when waiting in the doctor's office or at the airport. Surveys range in price from 25 to 50 cents and can go up to $10 per survey. The app is available for both Apple and Android devices. To download the app, click here.

Wal-Mart Savings Catcher

This app works really well for Wal-Mart shoppers, as it pretty much does all the work for customers. What users need to do is scan the barcode or QR code of a receipt that is less than seven days old in order to take advantage of the savings. It usually takes about three days for the app to scan circulars from stores in the consumer's area. It is looking for any advertising deals that match the items on an individual's receipt. If an item is found cheaper than the price paid at Wal-Mart, the consumer automatically receives the difference. The money can be redeemed for an e-gift card or transferred to a Blue Bird American Express Card. To download the app, click here.

Ebates

Consumers that are avid online shoppers can really save by using the Ebates app. This popular app has more than a million downloads in the Android Play Store. Consumers earn up to 40 percent cash back on almost everything bought online. There are hundreds of stores that offer cash back.

It is really important to note that consumers must shop through the Ebates app or website. They click on a particular store's "shop now" link to receive cash back deals. Gifts cards or checks are issued. To download the app, click here.

