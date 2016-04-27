Myrtle Beach to look at possibility of stricter curfew for teena - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Myrtle Beach to look at possibility of stricter curfew for teenagers

By Amy Lipman, Reporter
Connect
Curfews came up at a Booker T. Washington neighborhood watch meeting (Source: Amy Lipman) Curfews came up at a Booker T. Washington neighborhood watch meeting (Source: Amy Lipman)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Parents usually hold the responsibility for setting curfews for their teenagers, but the city of Myrtle Beach also has its own curfew. 

Now, city staff are looking at modifying it to keep more kids off the streets late at night.

“We want to make sure our young people are safe, that they are not in a dangerous situation (and) out where they really shouldn’t be where no good could come from it," said Myrtle Beach Spokesperson Mark Kruea. "And if we can work with the neighborhoods and the parents to establish some sort of time frame, maybe that’s the best answer.”

The topic of public curfews for teenagers came up at a recent Booker T. Washington neighborhood watch meeting, which Myrtle Beach City Councilwoman Mary Jeffcoat attended. She brought the concerns to the city manager and city council members at Tuesday’s city council workshop.

Teenagers 17 and younger cannot be out past 1 a.m., in Myrtle Beach unless they're traveling to or from work under the current curfew, which was passed in 2009.

Kruea said that curfew has been helpful in keeping both locals and tourists who are underage out of trouble.

Now, he said neighborhood watch groups have been asking about what’s called a graduated curfew, or setting earlier curfews for younger age groups.

A Booker T. Washington neighborhood watch organizer said he’s mostly worried about juvenile offenders being out late. He said he’s not as concerned about an overarching policy for all teenagers.

Karen Brathwaite, who grew up on Carver Street, said she thinks parenting needs to be stronger, but she does believe an earlier public curfew would be beneficial for teenagers and the community.

“It may save that child from getting into trouble or doing anything or even getting themselves hurt or killed,” Brathwaite said.

The city manager will evaluate the curfew and report back at a future city council meeting.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 10:16 AM EDT2018-04-17 14:16:46 GMT
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

  • Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 10:52:50 GMT
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly