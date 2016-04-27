Two Pee Dee school districts receive portion of state summer rea - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Two Pee Dee school districts receive portion of state summer reading grant

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Connect
Two local school districts received a portion of a state grant to benefit summer reading programs for elementary students. (Source: WMBF News) Two local school districts received a portion of a state grant to benefit summer reading programs for elementary students. (Source: WMBF News)

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two school districts in the Pee Dee will receive $70,000 each through the state’s Summer Reading Camp Community Partnership Grant.

According to a press release from the South Carolina Department of Education, recipients for Darlington County are the YMCA of the Upper Pee Dee and Coker College.

A number of recipients in Florence County School District Three will be able to take advantage of the funds. They are: Lake City Housing Authority; Town of Scranton; Coward Community Center; St. John United Methodist Church; Olanta Public Library; Mt. Beulah United Methodist Church; Nazareth United Methodist Church; Savannah Grove Freewill Baptist Church; and Wesley United Methodist Church.

"Funding from this grant will allow us to continue to partner with our communities to offer summer learning opportunities in community sites as offered last year," said FCSD3 Superintendent Laura Hickson. "We are also fortunate to partner again with Farmers Telephone to provide free Internet service at each of our community sites."

Brooke Humphries, with the Hartsville YMCA, said they will be focusing on building character value with the kids and activities to encourage them to come to the summer reading camp.

The area school districts were two of 14 across the state to receive a portion of the $700,000 grant to benefit summer reading initiatives.

According to the SCDE, the purpose of the Summer Reading Camp Community Partnership Grant is to expand the existing summer reading camps, which provide elementary school students who are significantly below grade-level reading proficiency with the opportunity to receive quality, intensive instructional services.

Related story:

State programs get $700K to enhance summer reading

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 10:16 AM EDT2018-04-17 14:16:46 GMT
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

  • Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 10:52:50 GMT
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly