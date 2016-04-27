Two Pee Dee school districts receive portion of state summer reading grant

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two school districts in the Pee Dee will receive $70,000 each through the state’s Summer Reading Camp Community Partnership Grant.

According to a press release from the South Carolina Department of Education, recipients for Darlington County are the YMCA of the Upper Pee Dee and Coker College.

A number of recipients in Florence County School District Three will be able to take advantage of the funds. They are: Lake City Housing Authority; Town of Scranton; Coward Community Center; St. John United Methodist Church; Olanta Public Library; Mt. Beulah United Methodist Church; Nazareth United Methodist Church; Savannah Grove Freewill Baptist Church; and Wesley United Methodist Church.

"Funding from this grant will allow us to continue to partner with our communities to offer summer learning opportunities in community sites as offered last year," said FCSD3 Superintendent Laura Hickson. "We are also fortunate to partner again with Farmers Telephone to provide free Internet service at each of our community sites."

Brooke Humphries, with the Hartsville YMCA, said they will be focusing on building character value with the kids and activities to encourage them to come to the summer reading camp.

The area school districts were two of 14 across the state to receive a portion of the $700,000 grant to benefit summer reading initiatives.

According to the SCDE, the purpose of the Summer Reading Camp Community Partnership Grant is to expand the existing summer reading camps, which provide elementary school students who are significantly below grade-level reading proficiency with the opportunity to receive quality, intensive instructional services.

