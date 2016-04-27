Accident reported on Hwy. 17 Bypass near Shetland Lane; traffic backed up

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A collision with injuries on Highway 17 Bypass near Shetland Lane appears to be blocking northbound traffic, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol and SCDOT traffic cameras.

The accident was reported by the SCHP at 4:37 p.m. Wednesday, and an SCDOT traffic camera at the Backgate shows northbound traffic on Highway 17 bypass is significantly backed up.

