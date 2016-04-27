Florence police searching for missing man

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Florence police are looking for a local man who was last seen on April 17.

Michael Corey Zimmerman Sr., 45, was last seen at his home on West Evans Street, according to Maj. Carlos Raines with the Florence Police Department.

Raines said the man does not have a car and is on medication.

Zimmerman is described as a black male standing 5 feet 8 inches tall.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FPD at (843) 676-8831.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.