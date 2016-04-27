Three Loris residents charged with assault by mob - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Three Loris residents charged with assault by mob

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: JRLDC and WMBF News) (Source: JRLDC and WMBF News)
Joe Detrell Gause (Source: JRLDC) Joe Detrell Gause (Source: JRLDC)
Tracy Denise Gause (Source: JRLDC) Tracy Denise Gause (Source: JRLDC)
Derrick Grissett (Source: JRLDC) Derrick Grissett (Source: JRLDC)

LORIS, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police arrested three people on Monday for allegedly beating a man with their hands and a broom.

Joe Gause, 23, Tracy Gause, 32, and Derrick Grissett, 34, all of Loris, were each charged with third-degree assault and battery by a mob.

The three suspects were all released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on separate $1,000 bonds, according to information on the Horry County Sheriff’s Office’s website.

According to the arrest report, the alleged assault happened on April 20 on McNabb Shortcut Road near Loris. The victim told authorities the three suspects reportedly forced him out of his vehicle and struck him with their hands and feet, while one hit him on the back with a broom.

The alleged victim said he did not know why the suspects had a problem with him, the report stated.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 10:16 AM EDT2018-04-17 14:16:46 GMT
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

  • Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 10:52:50 GMT
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly