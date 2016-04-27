Three Loris residents charged with assault by mob

LORIS, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police arrested three people on Monday for allegedly beating a man with their hands and a broom.

Joe Gause, 23, Tracy Gause, 32, and Derrick Grissett, 34, all of Loris, were each charged with third-degree assault and battery by a mob.

The three suspects were all released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on separate $1,000 bonds, according to information on the Horry County Sheriff’s Office’s website.

According to the arrest report, the alleged assault happened on April 20 on McNabb Shortcut Road near Loris. The victim told authorities the three suspects reportedly forced him out of his vehicle and struck him with their hands and feet, while one hit him on the back with a broom.

The alleged victim said he did not know why the suspects had a problem with him, the report stated.

