One dead in Robeson County shooting

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Tuesday evening in Lumber Bridge.

According to information from Maj. Anthony Thompson with the RCSO, the shooting happened at a residence located in the 1900 block of Chason Road around 7:10 p.m. James Purdie, 43, of Lumber Bridge, died as a result.

Witnesses told authorities that Purdie drove into the front yard of the Chason Road residence and exited the vehicle holding a gun, Thompson said. A person at the home reportedly fired at the victim, killing him.

Thompson added there has been an on-going conflict between Purdie and the other person. The shooter has not been charged and the findings of the investigation will be forwarded to the district attorney’s office for review.

