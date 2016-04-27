Divas Half-Marathon and 5K route maps released

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The City of North Myrtle Beach has released route maps for the Divas Half-Marathon and 5K runs happening this Sunday, May 1.

Both races begin on North Ocean Boulevard near Main Street and end on Main Street. The marathon route continues down Ocean Boulevard to 25th Avenue South, then loops back on North Hillside Drive, then travels up Main Street, back down to Hillside Drive, then up 11th Avenue North, the loops around the Surf Golf and Beach Club, and back down to North Ocean Boulevard.

The 5K route takes runners down Ocean Boulevard to about 4th Avenue South, then back up Hillside Drive, up Main Street to Kings Highway, then back down 2nd Avenue North, along Hillside Drive to 7th Avenue North, then back down Ocean Boulevard.

The 5K begins at 7 a.m. on Sunday, and the Half-Marathon begins at 7:10 a.m.

The event lets participants “run like a Diva” with pink tutus, a bubbly toast at the finish line, boas, tiaras, a special women’s fit technical t-shirt, and much more.

Click here for more information and to register for the event of your choice.

WMBF News’ Marla Branson will be running the Half-Marathon, and you can sign up to #RunForToday with her! Once you’ve registered for the half-marathon, click here to sign up to run with Marla.

