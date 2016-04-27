Divas Half-Marathon and 5K route maps released - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Divas Half-Marathon and 5K route maps released

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Divas Half-Marathon Map. (Source: City of NMB) Divas Half-Marathon Map. (Source: City of NMB)
Divas 5K Map. (Source: City of NMB) Divas 5K Map. (Source: City of NMB)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The City of North Myrtle Beach has released route maps for the Divas Half-Marathon and 5K runs happening this Sunday, May 1.

Both races begin on North Ocean Boulevard near Main Street and end on Main Street. The marathon route continues down Ocean Boulevard to 25th Avenue South, then loops back on North Hillside Drive, then travels up Main Street, back down to Hillside Drive, then up 11th Avenue North, the loops around the Surf Golf and Beach Club, and back down to North Ocean Boulevard.

The 5K route takes runners down Ocean Boulevard to about 4th Avenue South, then back up Hillside Drive, up Main Street to Kings Highway, then back down 2nd Avenue North, along Hillside Drive to 7th Avenue North, then back down Ocean Boulevard.

The 5K begins at 7 a.m. on Sunday, and the Half-Marathon begins at 7:10 a.m.

The event lets participants “run like a Diva” with pink tutus, a bubbly toast at the finish line, boas, tiaras, a special women’s fit technical t-shirt, and much more.

Click here for more information and to register for the event of your choice.

WMBF News’ Marla Branson will be running the Half-Marathon, and you can sign up to #RunForToday with her! Once you’ve registered for the half-marathon, click here to sign up to run with Marla.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 10:16 AM EDT2018-04-17 14:16:46 GMT
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

  • Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 10:52:50 GMT
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly