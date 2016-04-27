South Carolina Drug Card offers dental plan to SC Residents - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

South Carolina Drug Card offers dental plan to SC Residents

By Freddi Rivers, Digital Producer
Connect
Aetna Dental access card (source: South Carolina Drug Card) Aetna Dental access card (source: South Carolina Drug Card)

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – All South Carolinians will have the opportunity to download a free Aetna Dental access card for this week, in efforts to help celebrate Rx Awareness Week, according to the South Carolina Drug Card press release.

The dental access card provides savings on dental services at numerous dental practice locations nationwide. This card is also accepted at pharmacies across South Carolina, states the release.

“Our goal this week is to inform the residents that there is a program that can help them with their medication costs. Many families are struggling with the rise of health care costs and we are pleased to offer these programs to help them,” said Brandon Knox, Program Director for South Carolina Drug Card.

South Carolina residents can access the free Aetna Dental and prescription card by clicking here.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

    •   
