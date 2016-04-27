South Carolina Drug Card offers dental plan to SC Residents

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – All South Carolinians will have the opportunity to download a free Aetna Dental access card for this week, in efforts to help celebrate Rx Awareness Week, according to the South Carolina Drug Card press release.

The dental access card provides savings on dental services at numerous dental practice locations nationwide. This card is also accepted at pharmacies across South Carolina, states the release.

“Our goal this week is to inform the residents that there is a program that can help them with their medication costs. Many families are struggling with the rise of health care costs and we are pleased to offer these programs to help them,” said Brandon Knox, Program Director for South Carolina Drug Card.

South Carolina residents can access the free Aetna Dental and prescription card by clicking here.

