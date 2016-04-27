Florence County law enforcement seek burglary suspect

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the suspect who allegedly broke into the Raider Station Convenience Store in Pamplico on March 24.

According to an FCSO press release, Torrie Darnell Brown, 38, of Georgetown is wanted on charges of second-degree burglary and safecracking in connection with the break-in.

Brown is described as a black male, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing approximately 290 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FCSO at (843) 665-2121, ext. 372, or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at (888) CRIME-SC.

