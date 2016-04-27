Florence County law enforcement seek burglary suspect - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Florence County law enforcement seek burglary suspect

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Torrie Darnell Brown (Source: Florence County Sheriff's Office) Torrie Darnell Brown (Source: Florence County Sheriff's Office)

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the suspect who allegedly broke into the Raider Station Convenience Store in Pamplico on March 24.

According to an FCSO press release, Torrie Darnell Brown, 38, of Georgetown is wanted on charges of second-degree burglary and safecracking in connection with the break-in.

Brown is described as a black male, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing approximately 290 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FCSO at (843) 665-2121, ext. 372, or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at (888) CRIME-SC.

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

    Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office.

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

