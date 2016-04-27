Pawleys Island tech company expanding, bringing 152 new jobs

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) – A technology firm headquartered in Pawleys Island is expanding its existing operations, and is expected to bring 152 new jobs and a $6 million investment.

Mercom, a technology firm founded in 2000 that specializes in cyber security, data center modernization, IT system integration and cloud computing, is constructing a new 20,000 square-foot building across the street from its existing complex at 313 Commerce Drive in Pawleys Island, according to a news release from the South Carolina Department of Commerce.

Hiring for the new positions is already underway, and more details about these can be found on the company’s career page.

"We are thrilled to expand our headquarters in Georgetown County and are committed to continued collaboration with county leaders, education and workforce development,” said Mercom President and CEO Stella Mercado. “As our federal customers continue to transition and upgrade their IT enterprises and deal with cybersecurity concerns, Mercom's multibillion dollar ceiling contracts allow them to procure those solutions through Mercom and fuel our growth for years to come."

Mercom manages acquisition contracts that facilitate mission-critical technologies for a variety of federal government agencies, the release states.

"Mercom has been a treasured member of the South Carolina family, and we couldn't be more excited to see them continue to succeed here,” Gov. Nikki Haley said. “This $6 million investment, and the 150 jobs it means for Georgetown County, is the latest example of Mercom's commitment to the people of our state, and that's something we can all celebrate."

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved a $400,000 grant to help with property improvements and job development credits for the project, the release states.

