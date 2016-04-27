Hartsville setting mosquito traps to test for Zika virus - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Hartsville setting mosquito traps to test for Zika virus

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
(Source: City of Hartsville)
(Source: City of Hartsville) (Source: City of Hartsville)

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – The City of Hartsville is setting traps for mosquitoes as part of an effort by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to collect samples for Zika virus testing.

According to a news release from the city, Hartsville Streets and Grounds workers will set the traps, and data will be collected through November.  The city will also continue to look at best practices for mosquito control.

“Areas of standing water are a breeding ground for mosquitoes,” the release states. “It is advised that residents eliminate these areas whenever possible. This can be done by ridding drains of trash that can hold water such as cups and bottle caps. Water in fountains should be changed regularly. Be sure to repair and use window/door screens. Use insect repellent specifically on children and pregnant women.”

