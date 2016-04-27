2 workers seriously injured after falling off a house in Pawleys - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Breaking

2 workers seriously injured after falling off a house in Pawleys Island

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
(Source: AP Graphics) (Source: AP Graphics)

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) – Two workers were seriously injured after falling 30 feet from a home in Pawleys Island at around noon Wednesday, confirmed Assistant Chief Jim Crawford with Midway Fire Rescue.

The workers were doing some kind of home improvement project at a home on Springs Avenue when they fell from scaffolding, Crawford said.

Bother workers have serious injuries and are in critical condition. They were taken to a nearby trauma center by helicopter. Midway Fire Rescue and Pawleys Island Police responded.

