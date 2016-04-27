Teen charged with murder after man found shot to death in Robeson Co. field

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged with murder for the shooting of a 23-year-old man found dead in a bean field in Robeson County Tuesday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

Rogers Oneal Robinson’s body was found in a bean field of Terry Drive near Holly Swamp Road early Tuesday morning, according to a news release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigator was directed to the body by 17-year-old Joseph Noah Cummings, the person responsible for shooting Robinson to death and putting him in the field, the release states. There had been an argument between Cummings and Robinson that led to Cummings shooting Robinson.

The vehicle belonging to Robinson was taken by Cummings and was stopped by deputies on Red Bank Road after receiving a tip that he was driving it.

Cummings was charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon, and was booked into the Robeson County Detention Center with no bond.