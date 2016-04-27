Behind-the-scenes of Today Show's Rio Olympics celebration - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Behind-the-scenes of Today Show's Rio Olympics celebration

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Meredith Helline)
(Source: Meredith Helline)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Just 100 days until the Summer Olympics in Rio!

Our own Meredith Helline was an intern on the Today Show last year, when athletes from across the country were at Rockefeller Plaza to celebrate one year until the big event.

She shared some of the great photos and video of that day with us, and we wanted to pass it along to our viewers.

Check out a slideshow of dozens of photos of the athletes on the plaza, along with Matt Lauer, Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie and Meredith herself!

See some raw video of the festivities here:

