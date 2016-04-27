2 women arrested for prostitution near Ocean Blvd. Tuesday night - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

2 women arrested for prostitution near Ocean Blvd. Tuesday night

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Left: Tonya Wedlock, Right: Dawn Czaikowski. (Source: Myrtle Beach Police Department) Left: Tonya Wedlock, Right: Dawn Czaikowski. (Source: Myrtle Beach Police Department)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Two women were arrested for prostitution in Myrtle Beach Tuesday, according to records from Myrtle Beach Police.

Dawn Allyson Czaikowski, 33, was arrested for prostitution, first offense, near the 200 block of 19th Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard at about 10:25 p.m., and booked into the Myrtle Beach jail, records state.

Tonya Lynn Wedlock, 36, was also arrested for prostitution, first offense, near the 100 block of 2nd Avenue and Ocean Boulevard at about 11:21 p.m., and booked into the Myrtle Beach jail.

Bond for each woman was set at $781, according to police records.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

