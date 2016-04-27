Man robbed at gunpoint in Ocean Blvd. hotel elevator

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man told police he was robbed at gunpoint by two men in an elevator at a hotel on Ocean Boulevard Tuesday night.

The victim said he was having drinks at a nearby bar, then left the business and walked to the elevator of a hotel in the 900 block of South Ocean Boulevard. As the elevator doors were closing, two men entered the elevator with him. One man pulled out a handgun and pointed it at him. He then pistol-whipped the victim in the head, and told him to empty his pockets and take off his ring.

The victim complied, and the other man, who was wearing yellow checkered pajama pants, grabbed the items: $800 in cash, a ring valued at $3,000, and identity documents, according to the report.

The suspect then appeared to pull the gun’s trigger as the elevator doors opened, and he told the victim to get out. The suspects stayed on the elevator as the victim exited. The victim then notified the hotel’s manager, who called the police.

