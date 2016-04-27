Man apologizes while stealing beer from Myrtle Beach store

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man admitted to a convenience store worker that he “wouldn’t be able to afford” two cases of beer he brought to the counter, then apologized as he ran out of the store with them, according to a Myrtle Beach Police report.

Police responded to a Circle K on Oleander Drive just after midnight Wednesday, where the worker told police a man came into the store and grabbed two 12-packs of beer. He brought them to counter to buy them, but his card was declined, the report states.

The man went outside; the worker thought he was going to get money. But the man came back in, grabbed the beer, and said, “I won’t be able to afford it,” the report states. The worker thought the man was putting the beer back on the shelf, but instead, he ran out of the store with the beer and said, “Sorry man!” He then left in a “dune buggy” vehicle in an unknown direction.

Police collected a receipt for evidence. The investigation is still ongoing, according to the report.

