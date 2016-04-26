Long-time employee of Horry County Fire Rescue dies

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A long-time employee of Horry County Fire Rescue has passed away.

A post on the HCFR’s Facebook page Tuesday night paid tribute to Pam Adams, who was described as an employee of both Horry County Emergency Medical Services and the fire rescue department.

“Pam spent countless years dedicated to caring for the citizens and visitors of our county and her patient advocacy was always present,” the post stated.

Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Brian Van Aernem said Adams’ death was not work related. He added she was with the department for at least 20 years.

