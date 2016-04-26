Emergency response vehicle involved in four-vehicle Murrells Inl - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Emergency response vehicle involved in four-vehicle Murrells Inlet crash

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Connect
A three-vehicle accident in Murrells Inlet Tuesday night involved an emergency response vehicle. (Source: WMBF News) A three-vehicle accident in Murrells Inlet Tuesday night involved an emergency response vehicle. (Source: WMBF News)
Injuries resulted from a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday in Murrells Inlet. (Source: WMBF News) Injuries resulted from a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday in Murrells Inlet. (Source: WMBF News)

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – Crews worked a four-vehicle crash Tuesday evening in the Murrells Inlet area that involved an emergency response truck.

A WMBF News photographer on the scene provided the attached photos of the crash. It happened in the area of Mt. Gilead Road and the U.S. 17 Business.

Lance Cpl. Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the accident happened after a vehicle rear-ended a Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire Rescue truck, which struck another vehicle. That third vehicle also crashed into a car.

The driver of the first car and the fire rescue employee were both taken to Grand Strand Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Southern.

That driver is going to be charged by the SCHP with driving under the influence, Southern said.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

