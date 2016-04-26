Consider This: Help save a life at March for Babies walk this weekend

This weekend you have the opportunity to help save a life. It’s the March of Dimes, March for Babies event in Florence and once again, WMBF News is proud to partner with this organization.

One in every 10 babies born in the US is born prematurely. We introduced you to a Florence couple who knows the struggle when a baby is born too soon.

Nathan Lucas Tyner was born during his mom’s twenty-third week of pregnancy, weighing just one pound, six and a half ounces. Doctors still don’t know why.

But the March of Dimes was there to give Nathan the treatment, equipment and support he needed to survive.

So please, register to walk this Saturday or if you can’t make it…make a donation online so that the March of Dimes can continue to save babies lives. And, help those in need in our community.

