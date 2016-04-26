Increasing humidity and a few pop showers

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Humidity will increase along with the risk of a few pop up showers as a summer-like weather pattern takes hold.



Tonight will be mostly clear and very mild with temperatures only d ropping into the lower and middle 60s.



Warmth will continue to build on Wednesday as afternoon temperatures hit the 80 degree mark on the beaches and reach the middle and upper 80s across the Pee Dee. In addition, humidity will creep up through the day. This added humidity will yield a chance

of a few showers and a stray storm popping up in the afternoon. While a shower will be possible just about anywhere, the best risk will lie just inland from the beaches. At best, rain chances will only reach to around 20%.



More of the same is expected on Thursday as the humidity continues to increase. The risk of an afternoon or evening shower or storm goes up just a bit to around 30%.



The atmosphere will dry out a bit for Friday into the weekend giving a return to a rain-free forecast. Temperatures will remain mild in the 70s to lower 80s.





