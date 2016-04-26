Victim in fatal Williamsburg County crash identified

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person is dead following a one-vehicle crash that was discovered Tuesday morning near Kingstree, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash was discovered at 10 a.m., Tuesday, but it was believed to have happened overnight, Collins said. A 1997 Chevrolet SUV was heading north on U.S. 52 when the vehicle ran off the road and struck some trees.

Collins said the driver was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash and died as a result. The victim was not wearing a seatbelt, he added.

Williamsburg County Coroner Harrison McKnight identified the victim as Freddie Faison, 51, of Kingstree.

