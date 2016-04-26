New neighborhood in the works off Coventry Boulevard

More development may soon be coming to The Market Common area. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - More development may soon be coming to The Market Common area, which is already booming with new businesses and homes.

The plot of land between Coventry Boulevard and the U.S. 17 Bypass is the latest spot to be primed for potential development.

There were rumors a Publix would be built on the track of land. Now, however, a different type of developer is going to Myrtle Beach city planners with a different idea - a neighborhood with about 160 homes.

There are a lot of people who live in The Market Common area who moved there because of the walkable and urban-yet-green landscape.

Many of them are retired and like to be outside. Several have voiced concern that all the green may be gone if development continues.

These plans take wetlands and ponds into account. City planners added the builder is also planning sidewalks all around the new neighborhood, as well as trails and paths for walkers and cyclists to enjoy a nice stroll or ride.

"I would love it," said Susan Ginn, who retired in The Market Common area. "Every day I go for a walk, and every day I'm always looking for a different route because I'm always walking the same route every day."

Businesses along Farrow Parkway are also happy about the new plans.

With a population that keeps growing, it means restaurants and grocery stores such as the under-construction Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market will have more mouths to feed. Other business owners should expect to see more potential customers come through the doors.

