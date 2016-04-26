Woman reports being held down, robbed outside Ocean Blvd. hotel - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Woman reports being held down, robbed outside Ocean Blvd. hotel

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A woman reported to police that she was held down and robbed by a man while walking towards the ocean outside her hotel early Monday morning.

Myrtle Beach Police responded to the 1800 block of South Ocean Boulevard at about 12:30 a.m. Monday, where the 39-year-old victim said she was walking down the steps on the ocean side of a hotel when a man approached her and said a person they both know stole money from him. She told the suspect she did not know how to get a hold of this person, and tried to walk past him.

The man would not let her pass, then grabbed her hair and dragged her to a post, the report states. He  choked her with both hands until she couldn’t breathe, then grabbed her hand, and threw her on the ground. Once she was on the ground, the man took $57 from her and her phone, and ran off towards the beach.

A witness told police she saw the man and woman arguing, and saw the man hold her down on the ground. When another woman came out of a room and yelled at him, the man ran off, the witness said.

The victim had marks on her neck and scratches on her hands, the report states.

