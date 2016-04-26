Man arrested for fatal hit-and-run of bicyclist in Hartsville - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Breaking

Man arrested for fatal hit-and-run of bicyclist in Hartsville

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Melvin Robinson. (Source: Darlington County Detention Center) Melvin Robinson. (Source: Darlington County Detention Center)

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run of a bicyclist on Carolina Avenue in Hartsville on March 21, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Melvin Curtis Robinson, 64, was charged with leaving the scene of a collision involving death and booked into the Darlington County Detention Center, confirmed SCHP Cpl. Sonny Collins.

According to a press release from the Crimestoppers of the Pee Dee, a 52-year-old Hartsville man was struck and killed on March 21 while riding his bicycle along East Carolina Avenue near Rolling Road in Hartsville.

A $25,000 reward was being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person involved.

Related Story:

Vehicle sought in fatal Hartsville hit-and-run

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 10:16 AM EDT2018-04-17 14:16:46 GMT
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

  • Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 10:52:50 GMT
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly