Man arrested for fatal hit-and-run of bicyclist in Hartsville

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run of a bicyclist on Carolina Avenue in Hartsville on March 21, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Melvin Curtis Robinson, 64, was charged with leaving the scene of a collision involving death and booked into the Darlington County Detention Center, confirmed SCHP Cpl. Sonny Collins.

According to a press release from the Crimestoppers of the Pee Dee, a 52-year-old Hartsville man was struck and killed on March 21 while riding his bicycle along East Carolina Avenue near Rolling Road in Hartsville.

A $25,000 reward was being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person involved.

