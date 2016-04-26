Coroner identifies disabled man shot to death in Timmonsville

The victim used a wheelchair to help get around. (Source: Audrey Biesk)

Investigators responded to a home on Lagoon Drive after a man was found dead of an apparent shooting. (Source: Audrey Biesk)

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – Deputies with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate a homicide in Timmonsville, according to an official with the office.

According to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken, emergency responders found a person lying dead in a home in the 200 block of Lagoon Drive on Tuesday. The deceased individual, identified on Wednesday as 70-year-old Daniel Ray Setliff, was a wheelchair user, von Lutcken said. According to FCSO investigators, the victim had lived at the home over the past year.

According to the FCSO, the victim was an elderly man who had people coming by daily to assist him. The person who found him told authorities the door to the house is typically closed, but was open this morning when the assistant arrived.

At that point, the assistant reportedly found the man lying on the floor inside the house. Investigators believed someone broke into the home and shot Setliff.

Danny Gainey has helped Setliff over the past six months and was living with him temporarily. He described him as someone who was always willing to assist someone else.

"He’d take his shirt off his back for you," Gainey said. "This is unnecessary. This didn’t need to happen. I’m going to miss him.”

Gainey added Setliff would often share stories about how he loved riding motorcycles when he was younger. He had his legs amputated four years ago due to complications from diabetes, according to his assistant.

“That’s why I was hanging out with him," Gainey said. "His wife passed around two months ago. He needed some help, so I was helping him out and what not.”

According to von Lutcken, the area where Setliff was discovered is very isolated, with just a couple of homes in the vicinity.

The coroner added the man who found Setliff waited until emergency responders arrived on scene so he could speak with authorities about what he found and how he knew the deceased.

“He’d do anything in the world for you," Gainey said. "Real good guy and I’m going to miss that, that friendship."

An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday morning, according to von Lutcken.

