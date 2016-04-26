Man shot in head near Loris Tuesday morning

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Police say a 29-year-old man was shot Tuesday morning.

Lt. Raul Denis says around 10:43 a.m. Horry County Police was called about a shooting in the area of Martin St. near Loris.

Responding officers found the man shot in the head.

Lt. Denis says the man has been taken to Grand Strand Medical Center for treatment.

