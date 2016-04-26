Fairmont, NC woman accused of setting fire to home, burning person

LAKE VIEW, SC (WMBF) – A Fairmont, North Carolina woman is accused of setting fire to a home and person on Saturday in Lake View, causing burn injuries to them, according to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office responded to Ashpole Swamp Road in Lake View on Saturday, April 23, in reference to a person setting fire to a home and a person, causing burn injuries to the victim, according to a news release from the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheneka Chevon Williams, 36, was arrested and charged with arson and first-degree assault and battery, the release states.

