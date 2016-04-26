El Nino and La Nina's effects on hurricane season

The WMBF Storm Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices. Our new weather app has an interactive radar, 10 day and hourly forecasts for any city.More >>
The Horry County Treasurer's Office is working to speed up the process of getting your registration and decal after paying your vehicle tax, but there are a few things that come into play.
A 78-year-old man's car was stolen Sunday afternoon from the Coastal Grand Mall parking lot, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report.
It's cold this morning, but relief is in sight! Heading towards midday, we start to get into the 40s, the first time that's happened all year - or in over a week!
The Coast Guard Sector in Charleston is searching for a man who fell overboard his boat. The man has been identified as Howard Dale Smith. Authorities say the name of Smith's boat is called "Addias Sylvester".
NICHOLS, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews are working to knock down a house fire in Nichols, according to HCFR. The heavy involved house fire is at 2268 Highway 430. Units on scene have reported this to be a double wide mobile home. Check back with WMBF News for more information as it becomes available. Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.
The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.
Americans could start taking home more money soon as new tax cuts kick in, but stay tuned for details.
Golden Globes set to roll out red carpet with spotlight on Hollywood's sexual harassment scandals.
The NAACP is urging people to wear white and hold anti-Trump signs and another group says demonstrators will gather to "take a knee" during President Donald Trump's visit to Atlanta Monday.
A North Carolina hairdresser decided to turn a negative situation into a positive one when her mugshot was released online for a misdemeanor offense.
A Michigan teen nearly drowned at a swim meet Thursday but a swimmer from a rival school saved him.
A female white tiger cub seized in Louisiana several weeks ago has found a new home at an exotic animal sanctuary in California, but authorities are tight-lipped about exactly where the animal was found.
The clothing retailer H&M has removed a controversial ad featuring a black child wearing a hooded-sweatshirt with a "coolest monkey in the jungle" slogan.
In a zany video quickly going viral, the principal of one local school belts out a song to announce a snow day.
