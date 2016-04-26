Camper fire blocks traffic on I-95 in Dillon Tuesday morning - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Camper fire blocks traffic on I-95 in Dillon Tuesday morning

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A camper fire blocked traffic on Interstate 95 Tuesday morning in Dillon County, but no one was injured, according to the Dillon County Fire Department.

The camper fire was reported at about 8:11 a.m. on I-95 near the exit for SC-327 by the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The fire closed the right lane of traffic, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

Dillon County Fire said there were no injuries, and firefighting efforts would be wrapped up soon after 9:40 a.m.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

