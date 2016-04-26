Myrtle Beach Pelicans 2016 Game Schedule

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans are playing 70 home games in the 2016 season. View a PDF of the complete 2016 schedule below:

The following news release contains more details on the Pelicans' 2016 season:

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (Feb. 9, 2016) – The Myrtle Beach Pelicans have announced game times for each of their 70 home contests for the 2016 season. The Pelicans begin the campaign on Thursday, April 7 by hosting the Frederick Keys at 7:05 p.m. The opener is part of a seven-game homestand at TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark.



All non-Sunday start times are 7:05 p.m. except for Friday, May 27, Saturday, May 28 and Monday, May 30, which will each begin at 5:05 p.m.



The Pelicans’ first Sunday contest, April 10, will begin at 3:05 p.m. First pitches for Sunday contests on April 24, May 1, May 22 and May 29 are scheduled for 5:05 p.m., with all other Sunday games set for 6:05 p.m.



For the second straight season, the Carolina League schedule favors division games. For a third straight year it features shorter homestands and road trips, ensuring that the maximum number of visitors to the Grand Strand will have the opportunity to attend a Pelicans game. There is at least one home game scheduled every calendar week between April 7 and September 1, the final home game of the season, with no longer than nine days between home games at any point.



Fans will be able to celebrate a number of holidays with the Pelicans as well. Myrtle Beach plays at home on Armed Forced Day (May 21 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Lynchburg) and Memorial Day (May 30 at 5:05 p.m vs. Wilmington). The club will also celebrate Independence Day on July 2 at 7:05 p.m. and 3 at 6:05 p.m., as they host the Potomac Nationals in a four-game set from June 30 - July 3.



The Pelicans complete their home schedule on Thursday, September 1 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Lynchburg and wrap up the season with a four-game series in Woodbridge, Virginia against Potomac that concludes on September 5.

The Mills Cup playoffs would begin Wednesday, September 7.



The 2016 season will be the 18th season for the Pelicans franchise and second as the Class A-Advanced affiliate of the Chicago Cubs.




