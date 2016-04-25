S.C. Highway Patrol spreading safety message ahead of motorcycle - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

S.C. Highway Patrol spreading safety message ahead of motorcycle season

By Katrina Helmer, Reporter
Troopers are asking motorists to share the road during motorcycle season. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – As it gets warmer, the South Carolina Highway Patrol is preparing for the busy motorcycle season and warns riders and drivers to be extra cautious on the roadways. Troopers encourage everyone to share the road and save a life.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Corporal Sonny Collins, 27 motorcycle riders have been killed in South Carolina in 2016. By this time last year, there were 26 motorcycle deaths. Reducing motorcycle fatalities is a two-way street.

“If we can get both parts to respect each other and share the road, then we know we can have a safe summer with motorcycles here on the Grand Strand,” said Collins.

As a reminder, troopers say drivers need to look both ways, check twice, check their blind spots, and pay close attention to a motorcycle’s speed before they make any moves on the road. It may sound obvious, but all too often troopers say an accident happens because a driver didn’t see a motorcycle coming. Collins said drivers also need to remember to leave more stopping distance.

“If you’re behind a motorcycle, give them extra room. Because if they have to stop, you may not be able to stop in time,” said Cpl. Collins.

Troopers are also watching for reckless motorcycle drivers, and they will not hesitate to pull someone over in order to prevent a crash or a tragedy.

"We talk so much to the motorist to watch out for these motorcycles – to do your part,” said Collins. “We have to shift some of the focus back to motorcycles and say you can help yourself by driving responsibly and wearing your protective gear. So we're always looking for those reckless drivers, especially on motorcycles."

Speeding, tricks, and weaving in and out of traffic on a motorcycle is illegal. If you see any aggressive or reckless riders on the road, call *HP to report it to troopers.

"You do your job. When you get in your car, you drive the speed limit, you watch for other drivers. When you're on a motorcycle you drive responsibly, you're driving defensively. And if everybody does their job, then we can reduce fatalities,” said Collins.

If you’re under the age of 21, you must wear a helmet to ride a motorcycle in the state of South Carolina. After that, it’s your choice. If you get caught not wearing one and you’re under the age limit, you will be fined up to $100 or spend up to 30 days in jail.

If you are a new motorcycle owner and looking to buy one and you’ve never ridden before, troopers urge you to consider taking a rider education class. Click here to find the nearest class to you: http://www.scdps.gov/mtc/

And the SCHP is recruiting new troopers. The agency is looking for enough applicants to fill two classes, on in July and one in January. For information on becoming a trooper, click here: http://www.scdps.gov/sctrooper/

Below is data from the South Carolina Highway Patrol for traffic accident involving a motorcycle:

SOUTH CAROLINA TRAFFIC COLLISIONS INVOLVING A MOTORCYCLE (MC)

2013-2016 (2015 & 2016 DATA ARE PRELIMINARY)

South Carolina:

RYEAR

COLLISION TYPE

TOTAL COLLISIONS

MC KILLED

MC INJURED

Fatal

Injury

Property Damage Only

2014

86

1641

474

2201

88

1815

2015

135

1595

477

2207

137

1750

2016

27

297

102

426

27

321

Florence County:

RYEAR

COLLISION TYPE

TOTAL COLLISIONS

MC KILLED

MC INJURED

Fatal

Injury

Property Damage Only

2014

3

41

12

56

3

45

2015

2

34

10

46

2

35

2016

2

10

4

16

1

10

Georgetown County:

RYEAR

COLLISION TYPE

TOTAL COLLISIONS

MC KILLED

MC INJURED

Fatal

Injury

Property Damage Only

2014

0

18

8

26

0

21

2015

1

23

5

29

0

28

2016

0

2

0

2

0

3

Horry County:

RYEAR

COLLISION TYPE

TOTAL COLLISIONS

MC KILLED

MC INJURED

Fatal

Injury

Property Damage Only

2014

11

249

75

335

11

299

2015

24

224

65

313

24

267

2016

1

36

3

40

2

39

Source: SCDPS/OHSJP (egt); data as of 25MAR16

