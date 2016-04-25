DEA to collect unwanted prescription drugs

The DEA will collect unwanted prescription drugs on Saturday. (Source: DEA website)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is holding its prescription drug take-back day this Saturday, April 30.

More than 5,000 collection sits around the country will be collecting unused prescription drugs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The service is free of charge and no questions will be asked, according to a press release.

A number of local participants will be collecting unwanted medicines. They include:

Conway Police Department – collection site is CVS Pharmacy at 707 Church St., in Conway

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office – collection site is Pawleys Island Pharmacy at 9710 Ocean Hwy. No. 2 in Pawleys Island

Florence Police Department – collection sites are West Florence High School at 221 N. Beltline Drive, and First Baptist Church at 300 S. Irby St., in Florence

In the past five years, the DEA has collected and destroyed 5.5 million pounds of unused prescription drugs, according to the release.

To find a location for bringing unused medicines, click here.

