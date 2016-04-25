ALDI grocery store coming to Myrtle Beach - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

ALDI grocery store coming to Myrtle Beach

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
An ALDI location is coming to Myrtle Beach. (Source: ALDI website) An ALDI location is coming to Myrtle Beach. (Source: ALDI website)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach area will soon have an ALDI grocery store.

Krysta Cearley, vice president of the ALDI Salisbury division, said the Myrtle Beach store is expected to open this coming winter. It will be located at 1051 Coventry Road.

According to ALDI’s website, there is a location in Florence.

ALDI is a low-priced grocer that operates over 1,500 stores in 33 states, according to the website.

