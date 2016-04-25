UPDATE: Missing Brunswick County woman found safe - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

UPDATE: Missing Brunswick County woman found safe

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Ashley Robinson (Source: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said 26-year-old Ashley Robinson had been found safe Monday night.

Earlier in the day, the BCSO posted on its Facebook page that Robinson was last seen on April 22 near the state line on Hickman Road in Calabash.

  Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

  Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office.

