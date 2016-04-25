Nighttime paving starting Monday night at Third Avenue South in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Nighttime paving will take place on Third Avenue South in Myrtle Beach for the next few nights.

According to city spokesman Mark Kruea, work will begin around 7 p.m., Monday, and continue until 6 a.m., on Tuesday.

Paving will likely continue on Tuesday and Wednesday nights, Kruea said.

The paving work is part of the Third Avenue South widening project, which is between U.S. 501 and Kings Highway.

