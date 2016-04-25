Pawleys Island woman wins a $20,000 travel shopping spree

DALLAS, TX (WMBF) – Joni Matcalf, a resident of Pawleys Island, won a once-in-a-lifetime travel shopping spree from Travelocity’s 20th birthday contest when she visited Travelocity headquarters in Dallas on April 20.

Matcalf won by sharing a memory from 1996 with Travelocity over social media. When she visited Dallas she “took control” of the Travelocity website and had 20 minutes to spend $20,000 on travel activities including: airfare, hotels, cruises, and more, states the release.

