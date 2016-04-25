One person found dead following Robeson County house fire - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

One person found dead following Robeson County house fire

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – One person was found dead following a house fire in Robeson County Monday morning.

Maj. Anthony Thompson, with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, said the call came in shortly after 9 a.m. Units responded to home at 9385 N.C. 41 South.

Firefighters with Fairmont Rural, Whitehouse Rural and Orrum Rural fire departments extinguished the blaze. They then found an 80-year-old man dead inside the home, according to Thompson.

Thompson added the man was John Clayton Oliver and he lived at the home alone. The exact cause of death was smoke inhalation.

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

