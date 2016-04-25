One person found dead following Robeson County house fire

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – One person was found dead following a house fire in Robeson County Monday morning.

Maj. Anthony Thompson, with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, said the call came in shortly after 9 a.m. Units responded to home at 9385 N.C. 41 South.

Firefighters with Fairmont Rural, Whitehouse Rural and Orrum Rural fire departments extinguished the blaze. They then found an 80-year-old man dead inside the home, according to Thompson.

Thompson added the man was John Clayton Oliver and he lived at the home alone. The exact cause of death was smoke inhalation.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.